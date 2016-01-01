Dr. Sajadi Jahromi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seyed Sajadi Jahromi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Seyed Sajadi Jahromi, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Royersford, PA. They graduated from SHIRAZ UNIVERSITY / FASSA MEDICAL CENTRE and is affiliated with Phoenixville Hospital.
Dr. Sajadi Jahromi works at
Locations
Pma Medical Specialists410 W Linfield Trappe Rd Ste 100, Royersford, PA 19468 Directions (484) 938-4500
PMA Medical Specialists LLC826 Main St Ste 100, Phoenixville, PA 19460 Directions (610) 933-8484
Performance Spine and Sports Physicians PC824 Main St Ste 201, Phoenixville, PA 19460 Directions (484) 938-4500
Premier Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Associates Ltd1569 Medical Dr Ste 200, Pottstown, PA 19464 Directions (484) 938-4500
Hospital Affiliations
- Phoenixville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Seyed Sajadi Jahromi, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- SHIRAZ UNIVERSITY / FASSA MEDICAL CENTRE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sajadi Jahromi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sajadi Jahromi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sajadi Jahromi works at
Dr. Sajadi Jahromi has seen patients for Supraventricular Tachycardia, Syncope and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sajadi Jahromi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sajadi Jahromi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sajadi Jahromi.
