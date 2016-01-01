Overview

Dr. Seyed Sajadi Jahromi, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Royersford, PA. They graduated from SHIRAZ UNIVERSITY / FASSA MEDICAL CENTRE and is affiliated with Phoenixville Hospital.



Dr. Sajadi Jahromi works at PMA Medical Specialists LLC in Royersford, PA with other offices in Phoenixville, PA and Pottstown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Supraventricular Tachycardia, Syncope and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.