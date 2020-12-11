Overview

Dr. Saeid Safaee-Semiromi, MD is a Pulmonologist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from National University Of Iran Medical School and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale and Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center.



Dr. Safaee-Semiromi works at Southern California Pulmonary and Critical Care Associates in Glendale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cough, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.