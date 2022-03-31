Dr. Saeid Aryan, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aryan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saeid Aryan, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Saeid Aryan, DO is a Minimally Invasive Neurological Spine Surgery Specialist in Decatur, TX. They specialize in Minimally Invasive Neurological Spine Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with WHS East Campus and Wise Health Surgical Hospital at Parkway.
Minimally Invasive Specialists1851 Medical Center Dr, Decatur, TX 76234 Directions (817) 502-7411
Axis Brain and Back Institute-allia9525 N Beach St Ste 405, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Directions (817) 502-7411
Alliance Office3124 N Tarrant Pkwy Ste 200, Ft Worth, TX 76177 Directions (817) 502-7411
Main Office3200 N Tarrant Pkwy # 200, Fort Worth, TX 76177 Directions (817) 502-7411
- WHS East Campus
- Wise Health Surgical Hospital at Parkway
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Texas True Choice
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Saeid Aryan is the Best ever, I had been dealing with back pain for a few years and it kept getting worse as time went by so I went to see Dr Aryan I was totally impressed with the presentation that is given in the office of what to expect of what the surgery entails and the compassion that Dr Aryan has for his patience is simply wonderful he genuinely cares about his patients and how they feel bedside manner is like no other awesome just flat out awesome I would definitely do it again in a heartbeat and I feel so much better with my back thank you Dr Aryan do you have changed my world you’re simply the best.
- Minimally Invasive Neurological Spine Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1144487174
- Ohio University/Ohiohealth
- Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS
- Neurosurgery
