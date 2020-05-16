Overview

Dr. Saeid Abedin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.



Dr. Abedin works at Saeid Abedin MD in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Drusen and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.