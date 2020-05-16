Dr. Saeid Abedin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abedin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saeid Abedin, MD
Overview
Dr. Saeid Abedin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.
Locations
Saeid Abedin MD1140 Business Center Dr Ste 540, Houston, TX 77043 Directions (713) 984-0900
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Abedine has been our family ophthalmologist for many many years. Diagnosed my husband with eye decease & knew when to forward him to the Medical Center for further work up. Found Dr Abedine to be very professional and knowledgeable. Explains thoroughly if there is a current problems. We have had absolutely NO problems with any part of the office. Does my exams, glasses & contacts perfectly. Professional and well trained office staff. 100% pleased
About Dr. Saeid Abedin, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 51 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abedin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abedin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abedin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abedin has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Drusen and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abedin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Abedin speaks Arabic.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Abedin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abedin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abedin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abedin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.