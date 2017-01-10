Dr. Malik has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saeeda Malik, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Saeeda Malik, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Southeast Health Medical Center.
Dr. Malik works at
Locations
Ascension Providence6801 Airport Blvd, Mobile, AL 36608 Directions (251) 633-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Southeast Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
She as very clear and concise in explaining things to me. Overall, very pleased.
About Dr. Saeeda Malik, MD
- Neurology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1023128212
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malik has seen patients for Syncope, EEG (Electroencephalogram) and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Malik speaks Urdu.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Malik. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malik.
