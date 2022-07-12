Overview

Dr. Saeed Siddiqui, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Valley Stream, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / CHANDKA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai South Nassau.



Dr. Siddiqui works at Cardiocare Consultants in Valley Stream, NY with other offices in Cambria Heights, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.