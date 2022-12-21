See All Cardiologists in Panama City, FL
Dr. Saeed Khaja, DO

Cardiology
5 (42)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience
Dr. Saeed Khaja, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Panama City, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Midwestern University Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Bay, HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.

Dr. Khaja works at Cardiovascular Institute of Northwest Florida in Panama City, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Cardiovascular Institute of Northwest Florida
    625 W Baldwin Rd Ste C, Panama City, FL 32405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 769-0329
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Sacred Heart Bay
  • HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital
  • Rush University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ablation for Treatment of Atrial Fibrillation
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias
Arrhythmias
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida, Inc. d/b/a Florida Blue
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Staywell (Wellcare)

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 21, 2022
    It is always good to come to a place where you feel welcome. The staff at check in and check out are very nice and knowledgeable. Dr. Khaja is one of the best Doctors I have ever had. His nurse was very good also, she has been there only 4 months. I don't remember her name but I liked her.
    Gilbert J. Perea — Dec 21, 2022
    About Dr. Saeed Khaja, DO

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1316289606
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Illinois at Chicago Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Residency
    • Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, Internal Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Midwestern University Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Roosevelt University, Chicago, Il
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
