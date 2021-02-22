Overview

Dr. Saeed Kahkeshani, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Baytown, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital and Omnipoint Health Hospital.



Dr. Kahkeshani works at PARS NEUROLOGICAL PA in Baytown, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy, Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.