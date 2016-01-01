See All Neurologists in Fargo, ND
Overview

Dr. Saeed Hamidi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fargo, ND. 

Dr. Hamidi works at Essentia Health-32nd Avenue Clinic (Fargo) in Fargo, ND. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-32nd Avenue Clinic
    3000 32nd Ave S # 55, Fargo, ND 58103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Alzheimer's Disease
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Ataxia
Alzheimer's Disease
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Ataxia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hallucinations Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Neuropathies Chevron Icon
Memory Loss Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscle Atrophy Chevron Icon
Myopathy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myopathy
Neurological Diseases Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Seizure Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Seizure
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo

About Dr. Saeed Hamidi, MD

Neurology
  • Neurology
Specialties
English
  • English
Languages Spoken
Male
  • Male
Gender
1306374343
  • 1306374343
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Neurology
  • Neurology
Board Certifications
Hospital Affiliations

  • Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.