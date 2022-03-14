Dr. Saeed Farahmandfar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farahmandfar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saeed Farahmandfar, MD
Overview
Dr. Saeed Farahmandfar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from FERDOWSI UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center.

Locations
Conviva Care Center Palm Beach Gardens9121 N Military Trl Ste 111, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 626-7604
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Farahmandfar listens and provides exceptional care and follow-up. I strongly recommend Dr. Farahmandfar for his professionalism and skill.
About Dr. Saeed Farahmandfar, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1578548590
Education & Certifications
- FERDOWSI UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farahmandfar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farahmandfar accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farahmandfar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Farahmandfar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farahmandfar.
