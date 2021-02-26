Dr. Saeed Darbandi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Darbandi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saeed Darbandi, MD
Overview
Dr. Saeed Darbandi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Joliet, IL. They completed their residency with University Il College Of Med
Dr. Darbandi works at
Locations
Vein And Laser Center302 N Hammes Ave Ste 2, Joliet, IL 60435 Directions (815) 744-0005
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet
- Silver Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The doctor and staff were very professional and I was informed of every step and procedure at all times. Everyone made sure I felt completely comfortable and at home. The quality of work was A++ I will recommend Dr Darbandi to everyone I know.
About Dr. Saeed Darbandi, MD
- General Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Il College Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Darbandi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Darbandi accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Darbandi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Darbandi has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Spider Veins and Varicose Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Darbandi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Darbandi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Darbandi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Darbandi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Darbandi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.