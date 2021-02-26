See All General Surgeons in Joliet, IL
Dr. Saeed Darbandi, MD

General Surgery
4.8 (26)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Saeed Darbandi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Joliet, IL. They completed their residency with University Il College Of Med

Dr. Darbandi works at Vein & Laser Center in Joliet, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Spider Veins and Varicose Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Vein And Laser Center
    302 N Hammes Ave Ste 2, Joliet, IL 60435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 744-0005

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet
  • Silver Cross Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Venous Insufficiency
Spider Veins
Varicose Veins
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Screening Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Ankle-Brachial Index Test Chevron Icon
Arterial Doppler Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Doppler Test Chevron Icon
Lower Extremity Peripheral Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, SMA Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Cigna
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 26, 2021
    The doctor and staff were very professional and I was informed of every step and procedure at all times. Everyone made sure I felt completely comfortable and at home. The quality of work was A++ I will recommend Dr Darbandi to everyone I know.
    Steven Randich — Feb 26, 2021
    About Dr. Saeed Darbandi, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1326144676
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Il College Of Med
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Saeed Darbandi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Darbandi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Darbandi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Darbandi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Darbandi works at Vein & Laser Center in Joliet, IL. View the full address on Dr. Darbandi’s profile.

    Dr. Darbandi has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Spider Veins and Varicose Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Darbandi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Darbandi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Darbandi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Darbandi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Darbandi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

