Dr. Saeed Bajwa, MD
Overview
Dr. Saeed Bajwa, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Johnson City, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS.
Locations
Comprehensive Pain Relief46 HARRISON ST, Johnson City, NY 13790 Directions (607) 729-1999
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I suffered a sub-arachnoid brain hemorrhage on 8/11/2001. It felt like someone had hit me in the back of the head with a baseball bat. Fortunately, Dr. Bajwa was on call. A drain was placed in the top of my head and in the base of my spine to relieve the pressure. Several trips up my carotid arteries were performed to find the leak. After three days, the bleeding stopped on it's own. Dr. Bawja said that it was a vein that have broken and veins will collapse and heal themselves. Shortly thereafter, all drains were removed. But I started having head aches again. More trips up my Carotid arteries to look for the leak...but it wasn't blood causing the increase in pressure, it was brain fluid. The original blood leak had caused my ventricle to swell partially shut causing a build up of Cerebral Spinal Fluid (CSF). A shunt was placed in the top of my head with a tube running to my stomach. After 5 weeks, I was released. I owe my life to Dr. Bajwa. THANK YOU Dr. BAJWA. DLM
About Dr. Saeed Bajwa, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1922085497
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Bajwa has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bajwa accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bajwa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bajwa has seen patients for Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak), Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty and Laminotomy), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bajwa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Bajwa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bajwa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bajwa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bajwa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.