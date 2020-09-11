Overview

Dr. Saeed Bajwa, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Johnson City, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS.



Dr. Bajwa works at UHS Neurosurgery in Johnson City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak), Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty and Laminotomy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.