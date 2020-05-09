Overview

Dr. Saeed Akhter, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bullhead City, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from MAIMONIDES UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Highlands Arh Regional Medical Center, Valley View Medical Center and Western Arizona Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Akhter works at Bashir A Azher PC in Bullhead City, AZ with other offices in Marshfield, WI and Prestonsburg, KY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.