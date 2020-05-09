Dr. Akhter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saeed Akhter, MD
Overview
Dr. Saeed Akhter, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bullhead City, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from MAIMONIDES UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Highlands Arh Regional Medical Center, Valley View Medical Center and Western Arizona Regional Medical Center.

Locations
Bashir Ahmed Azher PC1467 Palma Rd Ste 4, Bullhead City, AZ 86442 Directions (928) 763-5110
Mchs Hospitals Inc.1000 N Oak Ave, Marshfield, WI 54449 Directions (715) 387-5231
Highlands Arh Regional Medical Center5000 KY Route 321, Prestonsburg, KY 41653 Directions (606) 886-3834
Hospital Affiliations
- Highlands Arh Regional Medical Center
- Valley View Medical Center
- Western Arizona Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
An asset to Pakistan. A brilliant urologist and an excellent human being May Allah SWT be his protector.
About Dr. Saeed Akhter, MD
- Urology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1982818753
Education & Certifications
- MAIMONIDES UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
