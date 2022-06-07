Overview

Dr. Saeed Ahmed, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wesley Chapel, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with AdventHealth Wesley Chapel and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Ahmed works at Digestive Disease Associates of Central Florida in Wesley Chapel, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Dysphagia and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.