Dr. Saeed Ahmed, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Saeed Ahmed, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wesley Chapel, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with AdventHealth Wesley Chapel and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Digestive Disease Associates of Central Florida PA2050 Ashley Oaks Cir Ste 102, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Directions (813) 994-4800
- AdventHealth Wesley Chapel
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Before I saw Dr. Ahmed, my then current gastroenterology doctor was not helping me at all. I met Dr. Ahmed during a brief hospital stay and decided to see if he could help me. Well that was a literal life changing decision. With Dr. Ahmed's kind help and direction my problem was solved. I would recommend him to anyone and everyone who is looking for a doctor who listens to his patients. He is the best.
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1235228776
- Cook County Hospital
- Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
Dr. Ahmed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmed has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Dysphagia and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ahmed speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmed. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmed.
