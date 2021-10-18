Overview

Dr. Saed Sahouri, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Mclaren Flint.



Dr. Sahouri works at SAED J SAHOURI MD PROFESSIONAL LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY in Flint, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.