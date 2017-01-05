Dr. Kim Saechin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saechin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kim Saechin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kim Saechin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA.
Dr. Saechin works at
Locations
1
Massachusetts General Hospital55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 726-8523Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
2
Cra Danvers Imaging LLC102 Endicott St, Danvers, MA 01923 Directions (978) 882-6262
Hospital Affiliations
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- North Shore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My 7 year old daughter has been a patient of Dr. Kim for almost 2years now. Dr. Kim has been wonderful with her. He diagnosed her with scoliosis. He has been amazing. He is extremely gentle and fun with my daughter and from day one he put her at ease immediately. Dr. Kim has been professional and very caring with me. My daughter's spine is almost completely straight now. She is still wearing a night brace, but as of yesterday's X-ray she has greatly improved. Thank you Dr.Kim!!!
About Dr. Kim Saechin, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Korean
- 1043208119
Education & Certifications
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saechin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saechin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saechin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saechin works at
Dr. Saechin has seen patients for Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saechin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Saechin speaks Korean.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Saechin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saechin.
