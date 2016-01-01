Dr. Saeb Khoury, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khoury is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saeb Khoury, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Saeb Khoury, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Edgewood, KY. They completed their fellowship with Chief Cardiology Fellow-University Of Cincinnati
Dr. Khoury works at
Locations
-
1
St Elizabeth Cardiac & Thoracic711 Medical Village Dr Ste 310, Edgewood, KY 41017 Directions (859) 426-0800
-
2
St Elizabeth Physicians7388turfway Rd Ste 101, Florence, KY 41042 Directions
-
3
St. Elizabeth Physicians Heart & Vascular Florence7370 Turfway Rd Ste 109, Florence, KY 41042 Directions (859) 525-0005
-
4
St. Elizabeth Physicians1400 Grand Ave, Newport, KY 41071 Directions (859) 905-3073Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday1:00pm - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday1:00pm - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
-
5
Heart & Vascular Covington1500 James Simpson Jr Way Ste 205, Covington, KY 41011 Directions (859) 655-9500
-
6
Heart & Vascular Crestview Hills Thomas More350 Thomas More Pkwy Ste 280, Crestview Hills, KY 41017 Directions (859) 426-0800
-
7
St. Elizabeth Physicians Heart & Vascular Kenwood8251 Pine Rd Ste 220, Cincinnati, OH 45236 Directions (513) 936-9191
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khoury?
About Dr. Saeb Khoury, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Arabic
- 1639135973
Education & Certifications
- Chief Cardiology Fellow-University Of Cincinnati
- U Cincinnati
- King Hussein Medical Center
- American University of Beirut
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khoury has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khoury accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khoury has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khoury works at
Dr. Khoury has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khoury on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khoury speaks Arabic.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Khoury. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khoury.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khoury, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khoury appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.