See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Sae Takada, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Sae Takada, MD

Internal Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Sae Takada, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. 

Dr. Takada works at UCLA Health Internal Medicine in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Internal Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. H Lee Kagan, MD
Dr. H Lee Kagan, MD
6 (3)
View Profile
Dr. Gerald Kovar, MD
Dr. Gerald Kovar, MD
10 (8)
View Profile
Dr. Steven Drell, MD
Dr. Steven Drell, MD
8 (9)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    UCLA Health Internal Medicine , CA
    200 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 420, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 206-6232

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Viral Infection
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Diabetes Screening
Viral Infection
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Diabetes Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cryptococcosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Takada?

    Photo: Dr. Sae Takada, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sae Takada, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Takada to family and friends

    Dr. Takada's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Takada

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sae Takada, MD.

    About Dr. Sae Takada, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1588084602
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sae Takada, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Takada is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Takada accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Takada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Takada works at UCLA Health Internal Medicine in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Takada’s profile.

    Dr. Takada has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Takada.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Takada, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Takada appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Sae Takada, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.