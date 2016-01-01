Overview

Dr. Sae-Lyoung Park, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Park works at Good Step Foot Clinic in Flushing, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.