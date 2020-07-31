Overview

Dr. Sadruddin Hemani, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Newburyport, MA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from BARISAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Anna Jaques Hospital.



Dr. Hemani works at Kohli Plastic Surgery PC, Newburyport, MA in Newburyport, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Allergic Rhinitis and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.