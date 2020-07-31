Dr. Sadruddin Hemani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hemani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sadruddin Hemani, MD
Dr. Sadruddin Hemani, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Newburyport, MA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from BARISAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Anna Jaques Hospital.
Digital Hearing Healthcare Inc.21 Highland Ave Ste 10, Newburyport, MA 01950 Directions (978) 462-3166
Anna Jaques Hospital25 Highland Ave, Newburyport, MA 01950 Directions (978) 463-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Anna Jaques Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Dr Hemani has treated me for thirty years. I have bad seasonal allergies. Dr Hemani and Sherry have given me the most excellent treatment at the Newburyport annex office. Thank you for treating me. Your the best!
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 59 years of experience
- English
- 1013053230
- BARISAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
