Dr. Sadra Jazayeri, MD

Dermatology
5 (52)
Call for new patient details
23 years of experience
Dr. Sadra Jazayeri, MD is a dermatologist in Phoenix, AZ. Dr. Jazayeri completed a residency at Umdnj-Robert Wood Johnson Med Sch. He currently practices at Alliance Dermatology & Mohs Ctr and is affiliated with Abrazo Scottsdale Campus. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Jazayeri is board certified in Family Practice.

    Sun Valley Family Vate
    4045 E Bell Rd Ste 125, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 971-0268
    Family & Senior Care Sun Ctiy West
    14506 W Granite Valley Dr Ste 220, Sun City West, AZ 85375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 584-1325
    Payson Dermatology
    313 S Beeline Hwy, Payson, AZ 85541 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (928) 472-7107
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Itchy Skin
Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Itchy Skin

Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • American Enterprise Group
  • Anthem
  • Assurant Health
  • AvMed
  • Benesys
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • Commercial Insurance Company
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Golden Rule
  • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
  • Health Net
  • Humana
  • MultiPlan
  • POMCO Group
  • Simplifi
  • Thrivent Financial
  • Tricare
  • UnitedHealthCare

About Dr. Sadra Jazayeri, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Years of Experience
  • 23 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, French and Spanish
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1700893864
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Advanced Dermatology & Skin Cancer Center
Residency
  • Umdnj-Robert Wood Johnson Med Sch
Medical Education
  • St. George's University School of Medicine
Undergraduate School
  • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
Board Certifications
  • Family Practice
Admitting Hospitals
  • Abrazo Scottsdale Campus
  • Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center

Patient Satisfaction

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 52 ratings
Patient Ratings (52)
5 Star
(48)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jazayeri has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Jazayeri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Jazayeri has seen patients for Dermatitis, Actinic Keratosis and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jazayeri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

52 patients have reviewed Dr. Jazayeri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jazayeri.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jazayeri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jazayeri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.