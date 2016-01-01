Dr. Jazayeri has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sadra Jazayeri, MD
Overview
Dr. Sadra Jazayeri, MD is a dermatologist in Phoenix, AZ. Dr. Jazayeri completed a residency at Umdnj-Robert Wood Johnson Med Sch. He currently practices at Alliance Dermatology & Mohs Ctr and is affiliated with Abrazo Scottsdale Campus. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Jazayeri is board certified in Family Practice.
Locations
1
Sun Valley Family Vate4045 E Bell Rd Ste 125, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (602) 971-0268
2
Family & Senior Care Sun Ctiy West14506 W Granite Valley Dr Ste 220, Sun City West, AZ 85375 Directions (623) 584-1325
3
Payson Dermatology313 S Beeline Hwy, Payson, AZ 85541 Directions (928) 472-7107Monday7:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Simplifi
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Sadra Jazayeri, MD
- Dermatology
- 23 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Advanced Dermatology & Skin Cancer Center
- Umdnj-Robert Wood Johnson Med Sch
- St. George's University School of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- Family Practice
Admitting Hospitals
- Abrazo Scottsdale Campus
- Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jazayeri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jazayeri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jazayeri has seen patients for Dermatitis, Actinic Keratosis and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jazayeri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jazayeri speaks French and Spanish.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Jazayeri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jazayeri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jazayeri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jazayeri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.