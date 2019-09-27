Overview

Dr. Sadiq Syed, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center and University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown Campus.



Dr. Syed works at Maryland Retina in Glen Burnie, MD with other offices in Sykesville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.