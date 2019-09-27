Dr. Sadiq Syed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Syed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sadiq Syed, MD
Overview
Dr. Sadiq Syed, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center and University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown Campus.
Dr. Syed works at
Locations
Glen Burnie Office1406B Crain Hwy S Ste 301, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 760-5588
Maryland Retina5963 Exchange Dr Ste 108, Sykesville, MD 21784 Directions (410) 549-1100
Hospital Affiliations
- Anne Arundel Medical Center
- University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Maryland Physicians Care
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
my name is Janice day this man is a saint such a good person and pleasant he saved my sight and his staff out of this world I have never met any nicer people he is the best I thank God he was referred to me
About Dr. Sadiq Syed, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1609889047
Education & Certifications
- University Of Florida College Of Med
- Med College of Virginia
- Washington Hospital Center
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Syed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Syed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Syed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Syed has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Syed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Syed. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Syed.
