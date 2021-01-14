Dr. Sadiq Haque, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haque is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sadiq Haque, DO
Overview
Dr. Sadiq Haque, DO is a Family Sports Medicine Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Family Sports Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIV CHICAGO COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Harper University Hospital.
Dr. Haque works at
Locations
-
1
DMC Orthopedics & Sports Medicine - Dearborn23823 Ford Rd, Dearborn, MI 48128 Directions (313) 277-4146
Hospital Affiliations
- Harper University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Haque?
I’ve been meaning to leave a review for Dr. Haque since forever. I finally remembered to do it today. He did a Tenex procedure on my Right elbow in December 2015. I’ve had an amazing recovery and no pain, post 5 years. He understood I wanted to get back to doing what I loved—martial arts—pain free. Really cool guy with a great sense of humor, and really listened to my concerns about my functional goals. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Sadiq Haque, DO
- Family Sports Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1265649222
Education & Certifications
- Genesys West Flint Health Center, Flint, Mi
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital Warren Campus, Warren, Mi
- MIDWESTERN UNIV CHICAGO COLL OF OSTEO MED
- Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haque has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haque accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haque has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haque works at
Dr. Haque speaks Urdu.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Haque. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haque.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haque, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haque appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.