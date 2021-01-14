See All Family Doctors in Dearborn, MI
Dr. Sadiq Haque, DO

Family Sports Medicine
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sadiq Haque, DO is a Family Sports Medicine Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Family Sports Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIV CHICAGO COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Harper University Hospital.

Dr. Haque works at DMC Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine - Dearborn in Dearborn, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    DMC Orthopedics & Sports Medicine - Dearborn
    23823 Ford Rd, Dearborn, MI 48128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 277-4146

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Harper University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Check your insurance
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 14, 2021
    I’ve been meaning to leave a review for Dr. Haque since forever. I finally remembered to do it today. He did a Tenex procedure on my Right elbow in December 2015. I’ve had an amazing recovery and no pain, post 5 years. He understood I wanted to get back to doing what I loved—martial arts—pain free. Really cool guy with a great sense of humor, and really listened to my concerns about my functional goals. Highly recommend.
    Myra King — Jan 14, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Sadiq Haque, DO

    • Family Sports Medicine
    • 19 years of experience
    • English, Urdu
    • 1265649222
    Education & Certifications

    • Genesys West Flint Health Center, Flint, Mi
    • Henry Ford Macomb Hospital Warren Campus, Warren, Mi
    • MIDWESTERN UNIV CHICAGO COLL OF OSTEO MED
    • Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine and Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sadiq Haque, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haque is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Haque has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Haque accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Haque has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Haque works at DMC Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine - Dearborn in Dearborn, MI. View the full address on Dr. Haque’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Haque. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haque.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haque, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haque appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

