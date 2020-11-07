Dr. Sadiah Siddiqui, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siddiqui is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sadiah Siddiqui, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sadiah Siddiqui, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Drexel University and is affiliated with Hospital For Special Surgery.
Locations
Hospital for Special Surgery770 Lexington Ave # 2, New York, NY 10065 Directions (646) 618-7760Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital For Special Surgery
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Siddiqui is just an incredible physician and person. Intelligent, great bedside manner, exceptional procedure skills, kind and engaging!!
About Dr. Sadiah Siddiqui, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1528363777
Education & Certifications
- Drexel University
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
