Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine
5 (8)
Accepting new patients
5 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sadia Shah, MD is a Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine, has 5 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from ISRA UNIVERSITY / MARGALLA INSTITUTE OF HEALTH SCIENCES MARGALLAH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.

Dr. Shah works at Mayo Clinic Florida in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jacksonville - Transplant
    4500 San Pablo Rd S Bldg 3-310, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 516-8274

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Respirator Fit Evaluations Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Hepatopulmonary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Nov 18, 2021
She saved my life by recommending me for a Lung Transplant, finding the donor, matching the lungs, getting these transplanted and ensuring that the transplant was an absolute success through a professionally managed follow up system. Best of the Best!
Zac — Nov 18, 2021
About Dr. Sadia Shah, MD

  • Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine
  • 5 years of experience
  • English
  • Female
  • 1760632806
Education & Certifications

  • Henry Ford Hlth Sys|Stanford University Hospital
  • Henry Ford Hlth System|Henry Ford Hospital
  • ISRA UNIVERSITY / MARGALLA INSTITUTE OF HEALTH SCIENCES MARGALLAH MEDICAL COLLEGE
  • Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Hospital Affiliations

  • Mayo Clinic in Florida

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Sadia Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Shah works at Mayo Clinic Florida in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Shah’s profile.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

