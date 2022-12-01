Dr. Sadia Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sadia Khan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sadia Khan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Riverside University Health System-medical Center and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Locations
Torrance Health Association Inc3333 Skypark Dr, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (866) 592-2199
Sadia S. Khan, MD3400 Lomita Blvd Ste 104, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 784-8000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside University Health System-medical Center
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- LACare
- Molina Healthcare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Khan and her office staff are great. While I see Dr. Khan for on-going longer term medical conditions, the office was able to squeeze me in on the same day because of an acute situation that arose.
About Dr. Sadia Khan, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1225271125
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
- California State University, Fullerton
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Khan speaks Hindi and Urdu.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
