Overview

Dr. Sadia Ahmed, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Williamsville, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Center Of Punjab / Rawalpindi Medical College and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, Eastern Niagara Hospital - Lockport and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.



Dr. Ahmed works at Suburban Rheumatology in Williamsville, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.