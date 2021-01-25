Dr. Sadhana Pari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sadhana Pari, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Somerset, NJ.
Sadhana Pediatrics49 Veronica Ave # 1F, Somerset, NJ 08873 Directions (732) 443-3095
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
I highly recommend Dr. Sadhana Pari. My kids are 22 and 20, my 22 has moved on but he’s been there for 21 years. Great office. We love the attention and care Dr. Sadhana provides.
Pediatrics
English
Dr. Pari has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Pari using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Pari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Pari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.