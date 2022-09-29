Dr. Nayak-Young has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sadhana Nayak-Young, MD
Overview
Dr. Sadhana Nayak-Young, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Nayak-Young works at
Locations
Pacific Coast Psychiatric Asscs490 Post St Ste 1043, San Francisco, CA 94102 Directions (415) 296-5290
Bodies in Balance LLC8730 Wilshire Blvd Ste 200, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (424) 284-2440
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Dr. Nayak-Young once a week for two years for therapy and med management to treat anxiety and OCPD. Through our sessions, I've learned to recognize the patterns, behaviors and cycles that negatively impact my mental well-being and relationships. I've become more self-aware and emotionally mature, which is helping me make positive life changes. Dr. Nayak-Young is an incredible listener who can translate what she heard into deep insights that really make you think. I feel comfortable, non-judged and safe in our sessions. She's great at gauging what you need to hear in that particular moment and I carry her words with me. Sometimes I even share those words with friends who also agree that I have a pretty amazing psychiatrist.
About Dr. Sadhana Nayak-Young, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 9 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nayak-Young accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nayak-Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nayak-Young works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Nayak-Young. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nayak-Young.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nayak-Young, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nayak-Young appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.