Dr. Sadhana Bhandari, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Government Medical College Srinagar, Kashmir University, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Christ Hospital, The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.



Dr. Bhandari works at THE CHRIST HOSPITAL MEDICAL ASSOCIATES in Cincinnati, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.