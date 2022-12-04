Dr. Sadeka Shahani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shahani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sadeka Shahani, MD
Overview
Dr. Sadeka Shahani, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Marietta, GA. They completed their fellowship with Baylor Medical Center
Dr. Shahani works at
Locations
-
1
Sadeka Shahani MD625 Church St Ne, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 422-2004
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Cobb Hospital
- Wellstar Douglas Hospital
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
- Wellstar Paulding Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shahani?
I've been a patient of Dr. Shahani's for at least 10 years. She is kind, knowledgeable and thorough as well as being very well trained. Her nurse, Toi, is very professional and caring. They've both been there for me when I navigated health issues not related to endocrinology. Highly recommend this very skilled and compassionate physician.
About Dr. Sadeka Shahani, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1366681751
Education & Certifications
- Baylor Medical Center
- Harbor Hospital Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shahani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shahani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shahani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shahani works at
Dr. Shahani has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shahani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Shahani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shahani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shahani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shahani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.