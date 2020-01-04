Dr. Sadeer Hannush, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hannush is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sadeer Hannush, MD
Overview
Dr. Sadeer Hannush, MD is a Cornea & External Disease Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Cornea & External Diseases, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Hannush works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dept of Ophthalmology - Cornea400 Middletown Blvd Ste 110, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hannush?
Very impressive. Professional, informative, friendly and cordial. I couldn't have been in better hands. I had 2 cataract surgeries, felt no pain whatsoever and now I see better than I have ever seen in my life.
About Dr. Sadeer Hannush, MD
- Cornea & External Diseases
- 41 years of experience
- English, French
- 1780637942
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Hospital
- George Washington University Hospital
- Sinai Hospital
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hannush has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hannush has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hannush works at
Dr. Hannush has seen patients for Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, Keratoconus and Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hannush on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hannush speaks French.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Hannush. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hannush.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hannush, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hannush appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.