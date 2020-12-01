See All Vascular Neurologists in Dallas, TX
Dr. Sadat Shamim, MD

Cerebrovascular Disorders
4 (16)
Dr. Sadat Shamim, MD is a Cerebrovascular Disorders Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine, Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie, Baylor University Medical Center and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.

Dr. Shamim works at Baylor Scott & White Neurology in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Trigeminal Neuralgia, Torticollis and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

    Baylor Scott & White Neurology- Dallas
    3417 Gaston Ave Ste 935, Dallas, TX 75246
    Dallas Office
    3600 Gaston Ave Ste 1155, Dallas, TX 75246

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
  • Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie
  • Baylor University Medical Center
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Trigeminal Neuralgia
Torticollis
Difficulty With Walking
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Torticollis
Difficulty With Walking

Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 01, 2020
    Dr Shamim, Vanessa and Veronica are wonderful! They truly care about their patients. Dr. Shamim is THE BEST neurologist I have ever seen and I have seen quite a few of them. The first time that I saw Dr. Shamim he came in early on a Monday morning to see me after another neurologist had not returned several calls for a follow up appointment. He was able to figure out what had happened to me based solely on my MRI and what little I knew from what my parents had told me. He was extremely kind and patient; answering all of mine and my husband's questions. Anytime I message Vanessa or Veronica I know that they will take care of me right away and I don't need to worry about the issue. They are friendly, yet professional. He and his staff are always available and you can tell that they care about what they are doing. I wish I could give more than five stars.
    Natalie Puente — Dec 01, 2020
    About Dr. Sadat Shamim, MD

    Specialties
    Cerebrovascular Disorders
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    English, Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1013064435
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    National Institutes of Health
    Fellowship
    Residency
    Georgetown University
    Residency
    Internship
    University of Cincinnati / Main Campus
    Internship
    Medical Education
    Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    Clinical Neurophysiology and Epilepsy
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shamim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shamim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Shamim works at Baylor Scott & White Neurology in Dallas, TX.

    Dr. Shamim has seen patients for Trigeminal Neuralgia, Torticollis and Difficulty With Walking, and more.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Shamim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shamim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shamim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

