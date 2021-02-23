Dr. Sadasiva Katta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sadasiva Katta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sadasiva Katta, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Athens-Limestone Hospital, Crestwood Medical Center, Huntsville Hospital and Marshall Medical Center South.
Dr. Katta works at
Locations
-
1
Alabama Cardiology PC4700 Whitesburg Dr SW Ste 200, Huntsville, AL 35802 Directions (256) 882-1450
Hospital Affiliations
- Athens-Limestone Hospital
- Crestwood Medical Center
- Huntsville Hospital
- Marshall Medical Center South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Katta?
Excellent. Always asks questions and does what ever is needed to solve my issues. Great Doctor and Staff
About Dr. Sadasiva Katta, MD
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1952381444
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Katta has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Katta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Katta works at
Dr. Katta has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Katta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Katta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Katta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Katta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.