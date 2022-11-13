Overview

Dr. Sadaf Waqar, DO is a Dermatologist in Avon, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Arizona College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University.



Dr. Waqar works at Farmington Valley Dermatology And Surgery in Avon, CT with other offices in Worcester, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Dry Skin and Rosacea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.