Overview

Dr. Sadaf Taimur, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Med College University Of Karachi Pakistan and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.



Dr. Taimur works at Maryland Oncology Hematology in Frederick, MD with other offices in Columbia, MD, Mount Airy, MD and Rockville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia), Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) and Hypercoagulable State along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.