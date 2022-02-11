See All Psychiatrists in McKinney, TX
Dr. Sadaf Noor, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Sadaf Noor, MD

Psychiatry
5 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Sadaf Noor, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in McKinney, TX. 

Dr. Noor works at Faith Behavioral Health in McKinney, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Psychiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Mehnaz Khan, MD
Dr. Mehnaz Khan, MD
8 (11)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Faith Behavioral Health
    1400 N Coit Rd Ste 1101, McKinney, TX 75071 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 397-4234
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Noor?

    Feb 11, 2022
    best psychiatrist My child and I have ever interacted with.
    Sudheer — Feb 11, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sadaf Noor, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sadaf Noor, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Noor to family and friends

    Dr. Noor's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Noor

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sadaf Noor, MD.

    About Dr. Sadaf Noor, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1194108555
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sadaf Noor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Noor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Noor has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Noor accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Noor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Noor works at Faith Behavioral Health in McKinney, TX. View the full address on Dr. Noor’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Noor. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Noor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Noor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Noor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Sadaf Noor, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.