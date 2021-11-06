Overview

Dr. Sadaf Khan, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Monroe Township, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.