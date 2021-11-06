See All Pediatric Cardiologists in Monroe Township, NJ
Dr. Sadaf Khan, MD

Pediatric Cardiology
4 (27)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sadaf Khan, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Monroe Township, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    981 State Route 33 W Ste A, Monroe Township, NJ 08831 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 333-7689

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tilt Table Testing
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Nov 06, 2021
    Dr. Khan's office was able to accommodate us on short notice which I was very happy about. The office could really use updating, but most importantly we had a good experience with the doctor and her staff. Dr. Khan was very knowledgeable. She took time to explain things in great detail to me. Would definitely return.
    About Dr. Sadaf Khan, MD

    • Pediatric Cardiology
    • 24 years of experience
    • English, Chinese, French, German, Greek, Hindi, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Russian and Spanish
    • 1073522033
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sadaf Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khan accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khan speaks Chinese, French, German, Greek, Hindi, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Russian and Spanish.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

