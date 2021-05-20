Dr. Sadaf Javaid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Javaid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sadaf Javaid, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sadaf Javaid, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Dow Med & Civil Hosp.
Dr. Javaid works at
Locations
Cognitive psychiatry P.A.2000 S Dairy Ashford Rd Ste 340, Houston, TX 77077 Directions (832) 304-7244
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Javaid was so patient, diagnosing me with schizoaffective after I was hospitalized after a breakdown. She has twice referred me to an intensive out patient program when my symptoms have flared up. Also she is SO KIND, gentle and smart. When I was psychotic and paranoid, she used to ask about my cat. :) :) She also provides CBT therapy. I love that she tries to keep you on just enough medication, but not too much. That way you aren't overmedicated but your symptoms are managed. She stays current on all treatment and medications. My therapist regularly communicates with Dr. Javaid to keep her in touch with my progress. Dr. Javaid is amazing.
About Dr. Sadaf Javaid, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English, Urdu
- 1487880407
Education & Certifications
- Ut Southwestern , Austin
- Nassau University Medical Center
- Dow Med & Civil Hosp
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Javaid has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Javaid accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Javaid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Javaid speaks Urdu.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Javaid. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Javaid.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Javaid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Javaid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.