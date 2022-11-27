Dr. Sadaf Bazargan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bazargan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sadaf Bazargan, MD
Overview
Dr. Sadaf Bazargan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lutz, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University Of Barcelona, Facultat De Medicina.
Dr. Bazargan works at
Locations
-
1
Pearl Institute for Headache and Neurology17551 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Lutz, FL 33548 Directions (813) 454-4044
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Self Pay
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bazargan?
Thank you Doctor Bazargan for treating my friend's mom so tenderly, lovingly, and patiently; you're an incredible Doctor ??
About Dr. Sadaf Bazargan, MD
- Neurology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Catalan, Persian and Spanish
- 1265461941
Education & Certifications
- University Of South Florida / H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center
- Froedtert & The Medical College of Wisconsin
- Medical College of Wisc. Aff. Hospitals & Clinics
- Autonomous University Of Barcelona, Facultat De Medicina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bazargan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bazargan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bazargan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bazargan works at
Dr. Bazargan speaks Catalan, Persian and Spanish.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Bazargan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bazargan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bazargan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bazargan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.