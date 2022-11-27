Overview

Dr. Sadaf Bazargan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lutz, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University Of Barcelona, Facultat De Medicina.



Dr. Bazargan works at Access Health Care in Lutz, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.