Dr. Sadaf Anwar, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Webster, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake.



Dr. Anwar works at Bay Area Primary Care Associates in Webster, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.