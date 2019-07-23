Dr. Omay has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sacit Omay, MD
Overview
Dr. Sacit Omay, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New Haven, CT. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALLAHABAD / M.L.N. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.
Locations
Radiology and Biomedical Imaging - New Haven - Yale Physicians Building800 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 06519 Directions (203) 737-2096Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Omay was so patient and explained everything to me in a way that I could understand. I felt extremely comfortable meeting with him my first time, and am 100 % confident in him. I would absolutely recommend Dr. Omay!
About Dr. Sacit Omay, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1275704207
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALLAHABAD / M.L.N. MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Omay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Omay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Omay has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury, Brain Surgery and Pituitary Tumor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Omay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Omay. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Omay.
