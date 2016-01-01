Overview

Dr. Sacho Kondovski, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Palm Desert, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Health Sciences/College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.



Dr. Kondovski works at Robert F Steinberg M.d. A Medical Corporation in Palm Desert, CA with other offices in La Quinta, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.