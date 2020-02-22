See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Newark, OH
Dr. Sachit Manocha, MD

Interventional Pain Medicine
3 (60)
Call for new patient details
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sachit Manocha, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Newark, OH. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Medical College, Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya and is affiliated with Licking Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Manocha works at Interventional Pain Center in Newark, OH with other offices in Worthington, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

  1. 1
    Interventional Pain Center
    78 MESSIMER DR, Newark, OH 43055 (740) 522-8755
  2. 2
    Focus Health Care Inc
    85 E Wilson Bridge Rd, Worthington, OH 43085 (614) 262-7246

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Licking Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Treatment frequency



Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 60 ratings
    Patient Ratings (60)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (25)
    Feb 22, 2020
    I have been a chronic pain patient for 14 years, after 2 failed back surgeries. I have seen multiple doctors during that time. I now have had an inplanted pain pump for 2 years and life has been so much better. There is sometimes a wait but he spends quality time with you. He is very caring and I have done so much better under his care! Would recommend him to anyone!
    Brenda M. — Feb 22, 2020
    About Dr. Sachit Manocha, MD

    • Interventional Pain Medicine
    • 37 years of experience
    • English, Hindi
    • 1821036435
    Education & Certifications

    • A Einstein College M Yeshiva University
    • none
    • Medical College, Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya
    • Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Manocha has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Manocha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Manocha has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Manocha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    60 patients have reviewed Dr. Manocha. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manocha.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manocha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manocha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

