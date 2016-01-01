Dr. Sachin Wadhawan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wadhawan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sachin Wadhawan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sachin Wadhawan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Niagara Falls, NY. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Mount Saint Mary's Hospital And Health Center and Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Tachycardia, Chest Pain and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 571 10th St Ste 264A, Niagara Falls, NY 14301 Directions (716) 299-0524
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Saint Mary's Hospital And Health Center
- Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wadhawan?
About Dr. Sachin Wadhawan, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1700023579
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wadhawan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wadhawan accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wadhawan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wadhawan has seen patients for Sinus Tachycardia, Chest Pain and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wadhawan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wadhawan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wadhawan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wadhawan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wadhawan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.