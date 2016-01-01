Dr. Sachin Vaid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vaid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sachin Vaid, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sachin Vaid, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They graduated from MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Vaid works at
Locations
American Surgery Center900 Foulk Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803 Directions (302) 892-9900
Christiana Institute Of Advanced Surgery537 Stanton Christiana Rd Ste 102, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 892-9900
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sachin Vaid, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English
- 1891950879
Education & Certifications
- MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vaid accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Vaid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Vaid works at
Dr. Vaid has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Appendectomy, Laparoscopic and Colectomy, and more.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Vaid. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0.
