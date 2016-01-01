Overview

Dr. Sachin Vaid, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They graduated from MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Vaid works at American Surgery Center in Wilmington, DE with other offices in Newark, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Appendectomy, Laparoscopic and Colectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.