Dr. Sachin Soni, MD

Nephrology
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Sachin Soni, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUNE / ARMED FORCES MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital and San Juan Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Soni works at Houston Methodist Primary Care Group in Sugar Land, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Hyperkalemia and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Singh Cardiology Pllc
    16605 Southwest Fwy Ste 570, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 857-6538

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
  • San Juan Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Hyperkalemia
Diabetes Type 2
Anemia
Hyperkalemia
Diabetes Type 2

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Memorial Hermann Physician Network
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Presbyterian Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Jul 16, 2022
    Dr. Soni is wonderful. He is so patient and so kind. He truly, truly cares about his patients. Both of my parents go to him. He sees them at the same time since he knows we live out of town. He is so thorough and so compassionate. He knows they don't always understand the medical lingo and he knows they are always very nervous at doctor appointments. He has a gentle manner and really puts them at ease. He was the first doctor my father trusted. He is an excellent physician. Medicine for him is about the people. He is the very best!
    Melanie — Jul 16, 2022
    About Dr. Sachin Soni, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1205169380
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University of Texas, Houston
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PUNE / ARMED FORCES MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sachin Soni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Soni has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Soni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Soni works at Houston Methodist Primary Care Group in Sugar Land, TX. View the full address on Dr. Soni’s profile.

    Dr. Soni has seen patients for Anemia, Hyperkalemia and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Soni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Soni. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soni.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

