Dr. Sachin Soni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sachin Soni, MD
Overview
Dr. Sachin Soni, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUNE / ARMED FORCES MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital and San Juan Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Soni works at
Locations
1
Singh Cardiology Pllc16605 Southwest Fwy Ste 570, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 857-6538
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- San Juan Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Hermann Physician Network
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Soni?
Dr. Soni is wonderful. He is so patient and so kind. He truly, truly cares about his patients. Both of my parents go to him. He sees them at the same time since he knows we live out of town. He is so thorough and so compassionate. He knows they don't always understand the medical lingo and he knows they are always very nervous at doctor appointments. He has a gentle manner and really puts them at ease. He was the first doctor my father trusted. He is an excellent physician. Medicine for him is about the people. He is the very best!
About Dr. Sachin Soni, MD
- Nephrology
- English, Hindi
- 1205169380
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas, Houston
- UNIVERSITY OF PUNE / ARMED FORCES MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Soni has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Soni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Soni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Soni works at
Dr. Soni has seen patients for Anemia, Hyperkalemia and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Soni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Soni speaks Hindi.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Soni. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.