Dr. Sachin Shenoy, MD
Dr. Sachin Shenoy, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Titusville, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from BIHAR UNIVERSITY / SRI KRISHNA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Parrish Medical Center.
Neurology Headache and Pain Clinic1845 Jess Parrish Ct, Titusville, FL 32796 Directions (321) 264-2011
Western Nc Psychiatric Consultants712 Fleming St Ste 2, Hendersonville, NC 28791 Directions (828) 692-1115
- Parrish Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Dr Shenoy has been treating me for over 10 yrs for my deliberating migraines. He always have listened, and caring to how terrible they are and has always gotten me the right medicine to help. I feel I am very lucky to have a caring doctor, as he even works w my insurance company as my migraine medication is not on “acceptable list” to ensure I get “what” I need, no matter what. Office staff is friendly and courteous and short wait times.
About Dr. Sachin Shenoy, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1962482349
- BIHAR UNIVERSITY / SRI KRISHNA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Sleep Medicine
Dr. Shenoy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shenoy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shenoy has seen patients for Chronic Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shenoy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shenoy speaks Hindi.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Shenoy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shenoy.
