Dr. Sachin Shah, MD
Overview
Dr. Sachin Shah, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.
Locations
Neurological Surgery PC100 Merrick Rd Ste 128W, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Directions (516) 255-9031Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Lake Success1991 Marcus Ave, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 442-2250
Bethpage4230 Hempstead Tpke Ste 205, Bethpage, NY 11714 Directions (516) 605-2720
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
God was watching over me when I went into emergency room in valley stream. I went in for dehydration due to colitis. I had been getting sever headaches on left side of my head that ran through my eye . I mentioned it to attending physician who took a cat scan looking for sinus infection. About a hour after Dr. Shah came into my life with my tumor on his phone. Saying it was slow growing. Possibly there since I was about 3. Where I thought my life was over. Dr. Shah took excellent care of me. Always there when I called or needed him. He brought great hope and confidence to me . I am a mother with my only son having autism. Me being his everything. Dr. Shah gave me everything straight assuring me I was is good hands. But I was in great hands. I adore him. I will never forget what a amazing doctor with Great bed side manor. Who treats you like a person. Not a number.. love you Dr. Sachin N. Shah..and his wonder staff. Always going above and beyond..Xoxo
About Dr. Sachin Shah, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Emory University
- University of Miami School of Medicine
- University of Florida
- Neurosurgery
