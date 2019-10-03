See All Vascular Surgeons in Cleveland, TN
Vascular Surgery
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Dr. Sachin Phade, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, TN. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from WV UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga, CHI Memorial Hospital Hixson, Erlinger Baroness Hospital, Parkridge East Hospital and Parkridge Medical Center.

Dr. Phade works at Children's Diagnostic Center in Cleveland, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients.

    Cleveland Tennessee Hospital Company LLC
    2253 Chambliss Ave NW Ste 101, Cleveland, TN 37311
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Atherosclerosis
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities
4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Oct 03, 2019
Excellent
— Oct 03, 2019
  • Vascular Surgery
  • 20 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1477744035
  • Feinberg School Of Medicine
  • East Carolina; Brody School Of Medicine
  • East Carolina; Brody School Of Medicine
  • WV UNIV SCH OF MED
  • General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
  • CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
  • CHI Memorial Hospital Hixson
  • Erlinger Baroness Hospital
  • Parkridge East Hospital
  • Parkridge Medical Center

Dr. Sachin Phade, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phade is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Phade has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Phade has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Phade works at Children's Diagnostic Center in Cleveland, TN. View the full address on Dr. Phade’s profile.

Dr. Phade has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Phade on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Phade. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phade.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phade, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phade appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

